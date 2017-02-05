The Brazilian beauty shared a photo of herself and a group of friends and family members modelling white Patriots jerseys bearing the words "Brady's Ladies" on the back.

She captioned the Instagram snap, posted hours before Sunday's (05Feb17) kick-off at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, "We are ready! Let's go @tombrady !! Let's go Pats!!!".

Among the women in Gisele's picture was her mother-in-law, Galynn, who has struggled with health issues in the last 18 months.

Gisele's social media support comes days after Brady revealed his wife of eight years had gifted him a special necklace to wear for protection in the Super Bowl.

"She gave me this (necklace) for protection, and she'd be really happy that I'm wearing it because she doesn't like anyone hitting me," the star quarterback told reporters earlier this week (ends05Feb17). "She always says, 'Throw the ball really fast, really fast.' So that's what I try to do."

The Patriots, Sunday's favourites, will be fighting to defend their 2016 title as NFL champions in this year's (17) Super Bowl, while the Falcons will be seeking their first win in the big game after previously losing to the Denver Broncos back in 1999.

Lady Gaga will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, while country star Luke Bryan will perform the U.S. national anthem at the start of the game.