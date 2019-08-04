Gisele Bundchen thinks Tom Brady is the ''avocado to [her] toast''.

The 39-year-old supermodel - who has been married to Tom since 2009 - has paid a glowing tribute to her sports star husband to mark his 42nd birthday.

Alongside a series of images of her husband, Gisele wrote on Instagram: ''Happy birthday love of my lifeeey! Life is so much better because we can share it with you! Thank you for being our rock, and the avocado to my toast ! We love you! [love heart emojis] (sic)''

And Tom - who is the quarterback of the New England Patriots - wasted little time in replying to his wife.

The Super Bowl-winning star - who has kids Vivian, six, and Benjamin, nine, with Gisele - wrote: ''Te amo mamai. I am the lucky one!!!! I love my family (sic)''

Meanwhile, Tom previously claimed Gisele has helped to better his life in ''every possible way''.

Asked how being with Gisele has enhanced his life, he said: ''Oh man, every possible way, it really has. I couldn't imagine a better partner for me in my life, what I've gone through, how she supports me, the mom she is to our kids.''

Tom also explained that they met ''under pretty trying circumstances''.

The American football star had only been dating the supermodel for a matter of weeks when he found out that his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, was more than three months' pregnant with their son John.

He recalled: ''You know, she comes from a different country and to move to New York when she was 17 and we met each other under pretty trying circumstances ... I think in a lot of ways that really challenging experience brought us together, in a very tight way.''