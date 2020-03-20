Gisele Bundchen says the city of Boston will ''always'' be in her heart.

The 39-year-old model and her husband Tom Brady are poised to head to Florida, as the sports star embarks on a new venture with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL franchise, having recently decided to end his time with the New England Patriots.

Gisele - who has Vivian, seven, and Benjamin, 10, with Tom - wrote on her Instagram account: ''What a ride the last decade has been. Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I'll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you! (sic)''

Gisele - who has been married to Tom since 2009 - previously claimed that giving her husband ''a lot of attention'' has been one of the keys to their marriage.

Asked what she thinks is the key to their relationship, the model explained: ''I've been with my husband for more than 12 years now and, as you know, men are very ... They want a lot of attention. They're like, they demand ... They need a lot of attention, like children do, like your family, your friends.

''So I think the important part is to have fully present moments with everybody. I think that leads to fulfilment, because they don't have half of you, they have all of you in that moment and then they get recharged.

''I'm fully here and I'm having this experience and having an exchange. I'm not picking up my phone or texting somebody or thinking about my laundry or my dogs.''