Gisele Bundchen has ''sacrificed a lot of her dreams'' for the sake of her family, according to her husband Tom Brady.
The 38-year-old supermodel has son Benjamin, nine, and daughter Vivian, six, with New England Patriots star Tom Brady - who recently helped his team win Super Bowl LIII - and the sporting superstar says he's forever thankful to Gisele, as he knows she's had to put many of her own dreams aside in order to raise their children whilst he's busy with his NFL career.
He said: ''I married someone that ... I know is my life partner. She's just one of the most caring, nurturing people in the world.
''The way she takes care of our family when I'm working, sacrificing a lot of her dreams. I can only tell her I love her so much. She's got my back. I have no doubt about that. And she knows I have hers.''
And whilst Tom is keen to keep up his sporting success, he knows that being a good father and husband is just as important as his career.
Speaking on 'Good Morning America', he added: ''Football success is one thing, you know? Being a good dad, being a good husband, being a good friend, that's really important to me, too.
''Family is so important to me. My parents were [at the Super Bowl]. My sisters were there. It brings you so much joy when everyone's there to celebrate with you.
''We had dinner all on Friday night before the game. You know, it's just, that's what life's about ... Having these incredible memories with the people you love the most.''
His comments come after Gisele took to social media to heap praise on her husband following his sporting victory.
She wrote: ''What a special night. Congratulations Patriots! Congratulations my love! Your tireless commitment, discipline and hard work never seizes to amaze me. We love you! Photo: Kevin C. Cox (sic)''
