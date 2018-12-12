Gisele Bundchen met Tom Brady for a ''blind date'' right after an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres' show and she has called the daytime chat show host a ''good luck charm''.
Gisele Bundchen had her first date with Tom Brady right after an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres' show.
The 38-year-old supermodel's last appearance on the daytime talk show was in 2006, and she has now called the host a ''good luck charm'' while revealing she went on a ''blind date'' with her future husband the very same day.
Appearing on the programme again on Wednesday (12.12.18), she told Ellen: ''I went on a blind date and I met my husband, so I think you might have been my good luck charm.
''Thank you! 12 years later, I'm very happy with how things turned out, so I appreciate it.''
Gisele has been married to the NFL star - with whom she has son Benjamin, eight, and daughter Vivian, five - for almost a decade, and she recently revealed she ''fell in love'' with him on that first date.
She said: ''For some reason, everybody thought they needed to find me a boyfriend. So, actually, it was my third blind date.
''When I saw those kind eyes, I literally [fell] in love, like, right away.''
Despite falling in love quickly, their path to a perfect relationship wasn't easy, as just months into their romance, they discovered the quarterback's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, was pregnant with his child.
Writing in her book, 'Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life', Gisele said: ''Needless to say, that wasn't an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth.''
The blonde beauty recently spoke about Tom's son Jack, who was born in 2007, and dubbed him as her ''bonus child''.
She said: ''It wasn't the ideal situation for anyone - there's no manual to prepare you for that. But I'm so grateful for [Bridget]. I know this was hard, but I couldn't imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child. He opened my heart in ways I didn't even know my heart could expand.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Meet Belle (Queen Latifah), a classic New York loudmouth with a hunky boyfriend and a...
Jimmy Fallon's big screen career may be over before it even gets started if his...