Gisele Bundchen had her first date with Tom Brady right after an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres' show.

The 38-year-old supermodel's last appearance on the daytime talk show was in 2006, and she has now called the host a ''good luck charm'' while revealing she went on a ''blind date'' with her future husband the very same day.

Appearing on the programme again on Wednesday (12.12.18), she told Ellen: ''I went on a blind date and I met my husband, so I think you might have been my good luck charm.

''Thank you! 12 years later, I'm very happy with how things turned out, so I appreciate it.''

Gisele has been married to the NFL star - with whom she has son Benjamin, eight, and daughter Vivian, five - for almost a decade, and she recently revealed she ''fell in love'' with him on that first date.

She said: ''For some reason, everybody thought they needed to find me a boyfriend. So, actually, it was my third blind date.

''When I saw those kind eyes, I literally [fell] in love, like, right away.''

Despite falling in love quickly, their path to a perfect relationship wasn't easy, as just months into their romance, they discovered the quarterback's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, was pregnant with his child.

Writing in her book, 'Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life', Gisele said: ''Needless to say, that wasn't an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth.''

The blonde beauty recently spoke about Tom's son Jack, who was born in 2007, and dubbed him as her ''bonus child''.

She said: ''It wasn't the ideal situation for anyone - there's no manual to prepare you for that. But I'm so grateful for [Bridget]. I know this was hard, but I couldn't imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child. He opened my heart in ways I didn't even know my heart could expand.''