Gisele Bundchen has praised her husband Tom Brady for his ''tireless commitment'', after his Super Bowl win.
The 41-year-old American football quarterback helped secure victory for the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl LIII on Sunday (03.02.19), and on Monday (04.02.19), Tom's supermodel wife Gisele took to Instagram to express how proud she is of her spouse.
Posting a picture of herself and Tom after the game, Gisele - who has son Benjamin, nine, and daughter Vivian, six, with her spouse - wrote: ''What a special night. Congratulations Patriots! Congratulations my love! Your tireless commitment, discipline and hard work never seizes to amaze me. We love you! Photo: Kevin C. Cox (sic)''
Gisele then repeated the message in her native Spanish, complete with clapping and love heart emojis.
Her comments come after she recently insisted there's no ''secret'' to her lasting relationship with Tom - whom she's been married to since 2009 - because key to their love is as simple as making sure they ''keep the communication loving, respectful, and current''.
She said: ''I think it's important to honour each other for who we are, and to not try to change the other. Just to fully accept each other.
''I think it's important to always keep the communication also loving and respectful and current. I'm not going to talk about something that happened, you know a year ago. We address it, and then we let it go. Because I think with acceptance comes freedom.''
And Gisele says sharing their highs and lows as a couple makes them stronger together.
She added: ''When someone you love is happy, it makes you happy, or if they're sad it makes you sad. You suffer with them and you have joy with them.''
