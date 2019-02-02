Gisele Bundchen thinks the #MeToo movement is ''a beautiful thing''.

The 38-year-old model has praised the movement - which aims to encourage people to stand up against sexual harassment - for ''uniting women'' across the globe toward one cause, and says she doesn't understand why it's taken so long for people to want to see an end to sexual misconduct.

She said: ''This [#MeToo] movement has united women. It's a beautiful thing. We are stronger when we are together. It makes me wonder why we weren't being like this before.''

Gisele - who is married to Tom Brady, with whom she has son Benjamin, nine, and daughter Vivian, six - says she's always been surrounded by her ''supportive'' siblings, and couldn't believe other models weren't as welcoming when she first joined the industry.

Speaking to Net-A-Porter's PorterEdit magazine - which is available online now, and hits newsstands on February 8 - she added: ''I come from a family of six strong, beautiful women. The way I grew up, we always supported each other, we helped each other, we loved each other. But when I left home, that's not what I felt with the other models. I did not understand why anyone would not want the best for me, when I wanted the best for everybody.''

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty recently revealed there's no ''secret'' to her lasting relationship with NFL star Tom Brady.

She said: ''I think it's important to honour each other for who we are, and to not try to change the other. Just to fully accept each other.

''I think it's important to always keep the communication also loving and respectful and current. I'm not going to talk about something that happened, you know a year ago. We address it, and then we let it go. Because I think with acceptance comes freedom.''