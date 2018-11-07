Gisele Bundchen has revealed she decided to stop working with Victoria's Secret because she felt ''less and less at ease'' modelling lingerie and walking the runway in just a thong.
Gisele Bundchen stopped working with Victoria's Secret because she no longer felt comfortable ''wearing just a thong'' on the catwalk.
The 38-year-old supermodel really enjoyed her early experiences modelling for the luxury lingerie brand, but as time went on the Brazilian beauty felt ''less and less at ease'' and wanted ''anything to cover her up a little''.
Writing in her memoir 'Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life', she revealed: ''For the first five years, I felt comfortable modeling in lingerie, but as time went on, I felt less and less at ease being photographed walking the runway wearing just a bikini or a thong, give me a tail, a cape, wings -- please, anything to cover me up a little!
''I was certainly grateful for the opportunity and the financial security the company had given me, but I was at a different place in my life, and I wasn't sure I wanted to continue working there.''
When it was time to renew her contract in 2006, Gisele was hesitant and decided her fate by throwing two pieces of paper into an empty teacup with the words ''yes'' and ''no'' written on each.
She said: ''I crumpled up two small pieces of paper and placed them inside an empty teacup. I closed my eyes and set an intention: whatever piece of paper I chose would be for my highest and best self and be the right decision. No was the answer I unconsciously wanted to hear, it was also the answer my body wanted to hear and, I believe, had been trying to tell me for days.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Meet Belle (Queen Latifah), a classic New York loudmouth with a hunky boyfriend and a...
Jimmy Fallon's big screen career may be over before it even gets started if his...