Gisele Bundchen stopped working with Victoria's Secret because she no longer felt comfortable ''wearing just a thong'' on the catwalk.

The 38-year-old supermodel really enjoyed her early experiences modelling for the luxury lingerie brand, but as time went on the Brazilian beauty felt ''less and less at ease'' and wanted ''anything to cover her up a little''.

Writing in her memoir 'Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life', she revealed: ''For the first five years, I felt comfortable modeling in lingerie, but as time went on, I felt less and less at ease being photographed walking the runway wearing just a bikini or a thong, give me a tail, a cape, wings -- please, anything to cover me up a little!

''I was certainly grateful for the opportunity and the financial security the company had given me, but I was at a different place in my life, and I wasn't sure I wanted to continue working there.''

When it was time to renew her contract in 2006, Gisele was hesitant and decided her fate by throwing two pieces of paper into an empty teacup with the words ''yes'' and ''no'' written on each.

She said: ''I crumpled up two small pieces of paper and placed them inside an empty teacup. I closed my eyes and set an intention: whatever piece of paper I chose would be for my highest and best self and be the right decision. No was the answer I unconsciously wanted to hear, it was also the answer my body wanted to hear and, I believe, had been trying to tell me for days.''