Gisele Bundchen is ''optimistic'' about the future of sustainable fashion.

The 39-year-old supermodel is confident the fashion industry will make a hugely positive impact on the planet in the future, but she knows there is still a lot of work to be done before designers can incorporate a change in their clothes.

Speaking in the April issue of Marie Claire magazine, Gisele explained: ''I am optimistic about the fashion industry becoming more sustainable. Some fashion brands are shifting to use sustainable fabrics and being thoughtful in their approach to production, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

''The fashion industry has the power to be a leader on a global scale and allocate resources toward the use of natural ingredients, sustainable materials, naturals dyes, and much more. Some fashion houses have started to incorporate real change. It's my hope that more designers and brands will follow.''

Similarly, the environmental activist believes in a ''less is more'' approach with her beauty regime after admiring her mother's natural beauty.

She said: ''My beauty philosophy has always been 'less is more,' which is something I learned from my mother early on. When I was growing up, she didn't wear much makeup, and I feel I got that trait from her.''

Although, it hasn't stopped Giselle from experimenting with different make-up looks and thinks of the process as a form of self-care.

She added: ''Of course, I love wearing makeup from time to time, and the ritual of applying beauty products is a way of caring for yourself.''

To keep her regime sustainable, Gisele only works with beauty brands who create natural products to improve their carbon footprint.

She said: ''I like natural products and try to align with beauty brands that are making a conscious effort to recognise the impact they have on our environment and look for ways to improve.

''I've recently worked with Dior on its Capture Totale line, and I am so happy about the company's efforts to incorporate natural ingredients. I always have more to learn, but I am inspired by brands working to further the important message of sustainability. It is a step in the right direction.''