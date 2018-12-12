Gisele Bundchen thinks she'll keep working until the days she dies.

The 38-year-old model formally announced her retirement from the catwalk in 2015, before making a one-off comeback at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, and Gisele has now admitted to working harder than ever before.

She confessed: ''I've never worked so hard in my life, actually.

''I think I'll retire only the day I die, because I love working. I love creating. I think that's why we're here: to keep creating, expanding and learning.''

However, Gisele - who has kids Vivian, six, and Benjamin, nine, with NFL legend Tom Brady - revealed she's looking forward to the day her husband gives up the game.

Speaking about the New England Patriots quarterback, chat show host Ellen Degeneres explained: ''I'm a New Orleans Saints fan, and it would help me tremendously if your husband would retire.''

Gisele replied: ''I think you should talk with him about that. I haven't been successful.''

Gisele admitted she has concerns about the physical impact of Tom's work.

But, on the other hand, she also feels she ought to support him in following his dreams.

She said: ''I definitely wouldn't want to have his job, that's for sure. I'll stay happy with mine.

''I think it's definitely something you get concerned with, but he loves it so much. You gotta let him do what he loves.''

Gisele subsequently revealed that while Tom is best known for his skills on the sports field, he also has another hidden talent.

She revealed: ''He's an amazing waffle maker ... He actually makes the batter and jokes with me, 'I can't give you the secret, otherwise you won't need me anymore.' He has some secret recipe; I'm sure there's some packaged thing involved.

''But I have never seen him making it because he literally won't let me see it. He says, 'Then you won't need me.' I say, 'OK! That's fine.' It tastes delicious. I can't stop eating them.''