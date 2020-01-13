Gisele Bundchen credits giving her husband ''a lot of attention'' for their successful marriage.

The 39-year-old model - who has son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, seven, as well as stepson John, 12, with spouse Tom Brady - thinks it is essential to be ''fully present'' whenever she spends time with people and giving her family all of her helps them to feel fulfilled.

Asked what she thinks is key to their successful relationship, she told Observer magazine: ''I've been with my husband for more than 12 years now and, as you know, men are very... They want a lot of attention. They're like, they demand... They need a lot of attention, like children do, like your family, your friends.

''So I think the important part is to have fully present moments with everybody. I think that leads to fulfilment, because they don't have half of you, they have all of you in that moment and then they get recharged.

''I'm fully here and I'm having this experience and having an exchange. I'm not picking up my phone or texting somebody or thinking about my laundry or my dogs.

''It's the same thing with my kids. When I'm with them, I'm with them, on the floor with them, talking with them, really listening to them. Same with my husband.''

Gisele - who has previously spoken about the panic attacks she suffered at the height of her success - believes people need ''discipline'' to change their lives and worries society these days encourages ''instant gratification''.

She said: ''They just have to make the decision of working at it.

''That's the problem with today's society, people want instant gratification where it's you know: 'I want to do something and [when] I wake up I want to look like this.' I'm like, 'er, well, you know for me to cure my panic attacks, it took months. I could have taken a pill, but I decided no. I'm going to wake up every morning and I'm going to meditate and do breath work.' It took months.

''Everything starts with discipline.''