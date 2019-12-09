Gisele Bundchen feels so ''lucky'' to be a mother as she paid tribute to her son Benjamin on his 10th birthday.
Gisele Bundchen feels so ''lucky'' to be a mother.
The model paid tribute to her son Benjamin on his 10th birthday, where she admitted that ''no one makes her laugh like he does''.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Happy birthday my little angel. I can't believe you are 10! There's never a dull moment when you are around. No one makes me laugh like you do! I am so lucky to be your Mamma. We love you so much! (sic)''
Meanwhile, Gisele - who also has Vivian, seven, with her husband Tom Brady - previously admitted she suffered terribly from ''self-imposed guilt'' when she returned to work after the birth of her two kids.
She said: ''I had all this horrible, self-imposed guilt. I thought what a terrible mother I was for leaving my child even for like a day.''
She also admitted to losing a bit of herself in the aftermath of becoming a parent for the first time, adding: ''When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself. It was like a part of me died. I'd been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn't do other things and that was very hard for me. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you're actually experiencing that, it's a shock.''
And Gisele feels she has ''sacrificed a lot of her dreams'' for the sake of her family.
He said: ''I married someone that ... I know is my life partner. She's just one of the most caring, nurturing people in the world. The way she takes care of our family when I'm working, sacrificing a lot of her dreams. I can only tell her I love her so much. She's got my back. I have no doubt about that. And she knows I have hers.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Meet Belle (Queen Latifah), a classic New York loudmouth with a hunky boyfriend and a...
Jimmy Fallon's big screen career may be over before it even gets started if his...