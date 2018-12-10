Gisele Bundchen feels ''so lucky'' to be a mother.

The 38-year-old supermodel took to Instagram over the weekend to heap praise on her son Benjamin Rein - whom she has with her husband Tom Brady - as he celebrated his ninth birthday, saying she's blessed to be a mother to her brood.

Posting a picture of herself and Benjamin enjoying a hug, she wrote: ''His smile just melts my heart! Today is his day and I feel so lucky to be his mummy. Happy birthday sweet angel. You are so loved. #infinitelove #myboyboy (sic)''

She then repeated the same message in her native Spanish.

Gisele wasn't the only one to post on social media for her son's birthday either, as sports star Tom took to Instagram to post a picture of the boy fishing by a lake.

He wrote alongside the snap of his son: ''Our sweet Benny, 9 years ago you were born and what a blessing you have been. You are such a beautiful, loving, sweet son that we always knew you would be! We are lucky parents to have you in our life and you always put a smile on everyone's face when you are around! First present is some bigger boxing gloves because I can't take those shots anymore!''

The couple's cute posts come just days after their six-year-old daughter Vivian also celebrated her birthday, when they also shared equally heartfelt messages on social media.

Gisele wrote: ''Today is her day! My little sunshine that brightens my every day! There are no words to express how much I love you! #infinitelove #mygirlygirl (sic)''

Whilst Tom added: ''Happy Birthday Vivi! You have blessed us with the best 6 years of our life! You are a gift to all of us and we love you so much! If anyone knows where I can buy a unicorn please help me out. (sic)''