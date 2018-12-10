Gisele Bundchen says she feels ''so lucky'' to be a mother, as she rings in her son Benjamin's ninth birthday on social media.
Gisele Bundchen feels ''so lucky'' to be a mother.
The 38-year-old supermodel took to Instagram over the weekend to heap praise on her son Benjamin Rein - whom she has with her husband Tom Brady - as he celebrated his ninth birthday, saying she's blessed to be a mother to her brood.
Posting a picture of herself and Benjamin enjoying a hug, she wrote: ''His smile just melts my heart! Today is his day and I feel so lucky to be his mummy. Happy birthday sweet angel. You are so loved. #infinitelove #myboyboy (sic)''
She then repeated the same message in her native Spanish.
Gisele wasn't the only one to post on social media for her son's birthday either, as sports star Tom took to Instagram to post a picture of the boy fishing by a lake.
He wrote alongside the snap of his son: ''Our sweet Benny, 9 years ago you were born and what a blessing you have been. You are such a beautiful, loving, sweet son that we always knew you would be! We are lucky parents to have you in our life and you always put a smile on everyone's face when you are around! First present is some bigger boxing gloves because I can't take those shots anymore!''
The couple's cute posts come just days after their six-year-old daughter Vivian also celebrated her birthday, when they also shared equally heartfelt messages on social media.
Gisele wrote: ''Today is her day! My little sunshine that brightens my every day! There are no words to express how much I love you! #infinitelove #mygirlygirl (sic)''
Whilst Tom added: ''Happy Birthday Vivi! You have blessed us with the best 6 years of our life! You are a gift to all of us and we love you so much! If anyone knows where I can buy a unicorn please help me out. (sic)''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Meet Belle (Queen Latifah), a classic New York loudmouth with a hunky boyfriend and a...
Jimmy Fallon's big screen career may be over before it even gets started if his...