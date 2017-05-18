Gisele Bundchen gets anxious watching Tom Brady play American football because she wants him to live to be 100.

The 36-year-old beauty has revealed the New England Patriots star has suffered from multiple concussions in recent years and Gisele fears for her husband's long-term health.

She shared: ''As you know, it's not the most, like, let's say, un-aggressive sport, right?

''Football, like, he had a concussion last year. He has concussions pretty much every [year]. We don't talk about it, but he does have concussions.''

Gisele - who has a seven-year-old son called Benjamin and a four-year-old daughter named Vivian with the sports star - revealed she worries about the collisions Tom suffers during a game.

The Brazilian model told CBS: ''I don't really think it's a healthy thing for your body to go through, that kind of aggression all the time. That cannot be healthy for you.

''I'm planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we are 100 [years old], I hope.''

But despite her concerns, Gisele insisted she will continue to support her husband's career for as long as wants to play.

She said: ''He knows I will always support him. And I want him to be happy.''

Meanwhile, Gisele cited the couple's plant-based diet as one of the key reasons behind their good health.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel and Tom, 39, have been living off a diet that restricts them to consuming white sugar, white flour, caffeine, dairy and nightshade vegetables for the last decade.

Gisele said: ''In my situation, we have a plant-based diet, and we've been having it for 10 years.

''Because we feel better, it is better for our health. Everything we put into our body has an effect on us, has an effect on our energy and how we feel.''