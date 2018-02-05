Gisele Bundchen comforted her husband Tom Brady after his New England Patriots team lost the Super Bowl.

The 37-year-old Brazilian supermodel was at the NFL showpiece at the U.S. Bank Stadium, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to cheer on her quarterback husband as he and his teammates took on the Philadelphia Eagles in the final on Sunday (04.02.18).

Brady, 40, couldn't increase his tally of five Super Bowl wins as the Eagles won the match 41 to 33 points and afterwards Gisele logged on to her Instagram account to pay tribute to her man for his efforts on the field.

Along with a photo of her planting a kiss on her spouse as she and their eight-year-old son Benjamin hugged him closely, Gisele wrote: ''Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super Bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!''

Although Brady couldn't lead his side to another Super Bowl victory he did set a new record during the game.

The quarterback now holds the record of achieving the most passing yards ever in both a Super Bowl game and in any post-season game, finishing the contest with a passing total of 505 yards.

Although she attends most of his matches, Gisele - who also has five-year-old daughter Vivian with the sportsman - previously admitted she gets anxious watching Brady play football because it can be a very dangerous sport and she worries about the long-term implications for his health.

Discussing her spouse's concussions, she said: ''As you know, it's not the most, like, let's say, un-aggressive sport, right? He has concussions pretty much every [year]. We don't talk about it, but he does have concussions. I don't really think it's a healthy thing for your body to go through, that kind of aggression all the time. That cannot be healthy for you. I'm planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we are 100 [years old], I hope. He knows I will always support him. And I want him to be happy.''