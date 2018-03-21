Gisele Bündchen is writing a book about motherhood, her career and her marriage.

The 37-year-old supermodel is penning 'Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life', which will document her professional life and her personal life too, including her marriage to American football star Tom Brady.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Looking back on some of the experiences I have lived through these past 37 years, what I've learned, the values that guided me and the tools that have helped me become who I am, has been a profound and transformative experience. I'm happy I get to share with you my journey through many of the ups and downs that made me who I am today!''

And Gisele hopes to inspire people to ''uncover their own power, meaning and purpose'' through the book, which is due out on October 2 this year.

The description for the biography reads: ''Gisele Bündchen's journey began in southern Brazil, where she grew up sharing a bedroom with her five sisters and bullied by her classmates. At the age of 14, fate intervened suddenly in Sao Paolo in the form of a modeling scout. Four years later, Gisele's appearance in Alexander McQueen's runway show in London launched her spectacular career as a fashion model, while also putting an end to the ''heroin chic'' era in fashion. Since then, Gisele has appeared in 600 ad campaigns, over 2000 magazine covers and walked in more than 800 fashion shows for the most influential brands in the world.

''But until now, few people have gotten to know the real Gisele, a woman whose private life stands in dramatic contrast to her public image. In Lessons, a work of deep vulnerability, courage and honesty, Gisele reveals for the first time what she's learned over the past 37 years that has helped her live a meaningful life - a journey that takes readers from a childhood spent barefoot in Brazil, to a internationally successful career, motherhood and marriage to quarterback Tom Brady. Intimate, questing, practical and timely, Lessons reveals the inner life of a very public woman - one that will inspire women of all ages to uncover their own power, meaning and purpose.''