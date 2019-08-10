Gisele Bündchen felt so ''connected'' to her children when she breastfed them.

The 39-year-old model - who has Vivian, now six, and Benjamin, now nine, with her husband Tom Brady - has spoken up about the joys and hardships of breastfeeding to mark Breastfeeding Awareness month.

She wrote on Instagram: ''One of the most special moments I've shared with my kids was while breastfeeding. That special look you get, that feeling of connection is unlike anything I have ever experienced. I love how #breastfeedingawarenessmonth shines a light on the importance of breastfeeding. Yes, in the beginning it can be difficult, it can hurt (the cracks, bleeding, engorgement), but no matter how challenging, I would not change that experience for anything in this world. I feel blessed that I was able to nourish them in this way. Congratulations to all mamas out there for the effort that we put in, the ones who breastfeed, and those who could not and have had heartbreaking moments trying to. I celebrate all of you! (sic)''

Gisele had previously admitted to losing a bit of herself in the aftermath of becoming a parent for the first time.

She said: ''When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself. It was like a part of me died. I'd been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn't do other things and that was very hard for me. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you're actually experiencing that, it's a shock.''