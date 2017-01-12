The writer and actress, 30, shot to fame when her semi-autobiographical comedy-drama, focusing on the lives of four twenty-something women living in New York City, debuted in 2012 and became a major hit.

However the show, in which she plays aspiring writer Hannah Horvath, has been criticised for its lack of diversity, as despite being set in multi-racial Brooklyn, it revolves around an all white main cast.

Admitting she regrets the show's lack of non-white characters, she tells Nylon magazine, "I wouldn't do another show that starred four white Girls. That being said, when I wrote the pilot I was 23. Each character was an extension of me.

"I thought I was doing the right thing. I was not trying to write the experience of somebody I didn't know, and not trying to stick a black girl in without understanding the nuance of what her experience of hipster Brooklyn was."

Dunham was also accused of racial insensitivity last year (16) when she joked American football player Odell Beckham, Jr. had little interest in socialising with her at the Met Ball as he wasn't sexually interested in her.

She subsequently apologised after furious social media users attacked her for assuming the African-American athlete held misogynistic attitudes.

She wrote on Instagram, "I would never intentionally contribute to a long and often violent history of the over-sexualisation of black male bodies - as well as false accusations by white women towards black men.

"I'm so sorry, particularly to OBJ (Beckham), who has every right to be on his cell phone. The fact is I don't know about his state of mind (I don't know a lot of things) and I shouldn't have acted like I did."

Girls returns for its sixth and final season on U.S. network HBO next month (Feb17).