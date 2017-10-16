Giovanni Ribisi has been confirmed to be returning to all four 'Avatar' sequels.

The 42-year-old actor starred as Parker Selfridge, the head of RDA, in the 2009 James Cameron movie and was revealed to be reprising his role in the highly anticipated four sequels, according to Deadline.

Ribisi has joined a host of returning cast members, such as Zoe Saldana, 38, Sam Worthington, 40, and Sigourney Weaver, 67, as well as villain Stephen Lang.

Kate Winslet has also joined the cast of the 'Avatar' sequels and will play a character called Ronal, but it isn't yet clear whether her alter ego will be a Na'vi or a human.

Cliff Curtis will also star in the movie as Tonowari, the leader of the Metkayina, the reef people clan, in the Cameron-directed movies - all of which are poised to take place under water.

Cameron recently revealed, the first movie will be released in 2020, followed by the other three in 20121, 2024 and 2025.

He wrote: ''Great to be working with the best team in the business! Avatar takes flight as we begin concurrent production on four sequels. The journey continues December 18, 2020, December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024 and December 19, 2025!''

Cameron also defended the 11-year gap since the first movie claiming the delay was due to creating the ''overall vision.''

Back in May, he said: ''It was a seven-year gap between 'The Terminator' and 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day', seven-year gap between 'Alien' and 'Aliens'. It's going to be obviously more like a 10-year gap between 'Avatar' and 'Avatar 2'. But 'Avatar 2' you are going to with not the promise but the certainty of three more films beyond that, and that's a very different concept with the audience. And a lot of the delay has been around creating that overall vision.''

The first 'Avatar' film, released in 2009, still remains the highest grossing movie at the worldwide box office, raking in as much as $2.79 billion.