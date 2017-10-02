Giorgio Armani would love to modernise Queen Elizabeth's outfits.

The 83-year-old fashion designer thinks the British monarch is really elegant but would love to update her wardrobe to bring her ''closer to the younger generations''.

He said: ''She is an incredible woman, very elegant, but the times now, they are a little different ... maybe it's time to come closer to the younger generations, that would be a courageous thing to do.''

Asked how he'd update her style, he added: ''The colours, she's tried every possible colour, so maybe I would suggest to select just a couple of those ... in fact, I was probably inspired by the Queen. When you see my collection, it's so many colours, the Queen's colours!''

And Armani thinks Duchess Catherine - who is expecting her third child with her husband Prince William - ''dresses very well''.

He added: ''Kate is very modern, she dresses very well already.''

The fashion legend also admits it is ''unfortunate'' how dressing celebrities has changed as they are after something simpler compared to couture, when he can create ''something spectacular''.

He shared: ''But it's unfortunate how the business of dressing celebrities has become because I do a huge job when I create the couture, something spectacular, but at the end the requests come in and the celebrities always want something simple, so I can't make as much of an impact as I'd like to.''

The Italian fashion designer credits his long-standing success to ''obsession and perfection''.

Asked why he thinks he's still so successful after so many years, he told Grazia magazine: ''Because I do not design just for magazine covers and because it's simple and simply because it's comfortable ... comfort immediately translates into success ... [It's] commitment and determination. To my obsession with perfection and, of course, a dose of good luck.''