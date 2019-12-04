Giorgio Armani doesn't believe just one person is capable of replacing him.

The 85-year-old fashion designer shows no signs of retiring and says when it comes to eventually choosing a successor for him, he thinks it will take more than one person.

He told The Guardian newspaper: ''I don't think one person will work - I think it's somebody on fashion, somebody on commercial, someone on financial.

''Obviously, nowadays, it's my decision what will happen, but when I won't be here anymore they will decide what's best.

''It's my first thought every morning. It's not a nice feeling. But you have to be strong. The company has to go on, aside from my person. But I don't see the alter ego of Armani out there. I also think it's not fashionable any more. Now companies are done by good people working together. Once upon a time, there was a big boss. Maybe the future won't be like that.''

Meanwhile, Giorgio also admitted he is worried about sustainability but does not have a complete solution.

He said: ''I am obviously aligned. We are all desperately, us in fashion, trying to find solutions, [trying to] provide something that is more sustainable, with every moment.

''My values have always been in a way sustainable - I've never done things to be thrown away after one season. I'd love for us all to slow down the cycle of collections, and produce less, but of better quality. It seems that designers are locked into a system of renewal that, for me, often seems arbitrary.''