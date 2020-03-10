Giorgio Armani is donating $1.4 million to fight coronavirus in his native Italy.

The 85-year-old fashion designer's business group want to help in the fight against the vast-spreading COVID-19 - which has infected more than 9,000 and killed 450 in the country - so are handing over 1.25 million Euros.

The money will go to three hospitals in Milan, one in Rome, and the Civil Protection Agency.

The donation has been given amid reports the health system in the Lombardy region is ''a step away from collapse'', with intensive care facilities struggling to cope with the huge influx of patients, and supplies diminishing as a result.

Italy has been placed on lockdown, with the public required to show a genuine need to travel outside the areas where they live, in a bid to contain the virus.

Schools, universities, theaters, cinemas, and nightclubs fave been closed and restaurants and bars are only permitted to open between 6am and 6pm.

Most Armani employees are working from home, while production sites are operating with a skeleton staff.

Last month, the fashion house livestreamed their Milan Fashion Week show after taking the decision not to have an audience in a bid to help curb the spread of the virus.

Announcing their plans, the company explained in a statement: ''The show will be shown behind closed doors, due to the recent developments of coronavirus in Italy, live-streamed in front of an empty theatre on the Armani website, therefore please do not attend the show this afternoon.

''The decision was taken to safeguard the well-being of all his invited guests by not having them attend crowded spaces.''