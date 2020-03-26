Giorgio Armani has hired Celine Khavarani as senior vice-president of entertainment industry relations for the Americas.

The 85-year-old fashion designer has decided to appoint Khavarani to oversee celebrity dressing and relationships for Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani and Armani Exchange, according to Women's Wear Daily.

Khavarani will be based at Armani's Rodeo Drive office in California and will report to Gaetano Sciuto, the chief executive officer of Giorgio Armani Corp.

Armani is a popular fashion label among some of Hollywood's best-known stars, with the likes of Renee Zellweger, Natalie Portman, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino all wearing Armani to this year's Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, Armani recently donated $1.4 million to fight coronavirus in his native Italy.

The money has been donated to three hospitals in Milan, one in Rome, and the Civil Protection Agency.

Prior to that, Armani was forced to stage a Milan Fashion Week show without an audience due to the pandemic.

The company explained in a statement at the time: ''The show will be shown behind closed doors, due to the recent developments of coronavirus in Italy, live-streamed in front of an empty theatre on the Armani website, therefore please do not attend the show this afternoon.

''The decision was taken to safeguard the well-being of all his invited guests by not having them attend crowded spaces.''