The Armani Group is stepping up its efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has announced plans to convert its four Italian production sites in order to produce single-use medical overalls for healthcare workers who are dealing with the health crisis.

Italy - which has been on lockdown since March 9 - is one of the worst-affected countries in the world, and Armani has now pledged to offer more assistance in the ongoing fight.

Previously, the company - which was founded by the iconic designer Giorgio Armani in 1975 - announced plans to donate as much as 1.25 million euros to Italy's Civil Protection, as well as a number of Italian hospitals and other institutions around the country.

Earlier this year, Armani was forced to stage a Milan Fashion Week show without an audience due to the pandemic.

The company explained in a statement at the time: ''The show will be shown behind closed doors, due to the recent developments of coronavirus in Italy, live-streamed in front of an empty theatre on the Armani website, therefore please do not attend the show this afternoon.

''The decision was taken to safeguard the well-being of all his invited guests by not having them attend crowded spaces.''

Italy is the worst-affected country in Europe in relation to the pandemic, and the northern region of Lombardy - where the city of Milan is situated - was identified as a hotspot for the virus earlier this month.