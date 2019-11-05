Gino D'Acampo is happy that his son is dating Gordon Ramsay's daughter because it gives him the opportunity to annoy his rival TV chef.

The 43-year-old celebrity cook and his son Luciano joined Gordon, his daughter Tilly and 'First Dates' star Fred Sirieix for the stars show 'Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip' when the two 17-year-olds first locked eyes.

Now, Gino - who also has children Rocco, 14, and Mia, seven, with his wife Jessica Stellina Morrison - has spoken out about the pair's relationship after the 'Hell's Kitchen' star called the situation ''a f*****g nightmare'' during an appearance on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' last month.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and on 'This Morning', Gino said: ''Tilly is beautiful. They've known each other for a few years now. I don't really want to say a lot because it's none of my business.

''But what a great pleasure knowing my son is dating Gordon's daughter, just to really annoy him.''

Whilst Luciano is rarely seen in public with his celebrity dad, Tilly - who hosts her own TV show on CBBC called Matilda and the 'Ramsay Bunch' - is determined to follow in her dad's footprints after she released her own cookbook and appeared alongside Gordon on 'MasterChef Junior'.

The 52-year-old foul mouthed chef - who also has four other children, Megan, 21, 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack and seven-month-old son Oscar, with his wife Tana - revealed he first discovered his daughter was dating Luciano whilst the foodies were filming in San Fransico.

He said: ''We were driving through San Francisco and FaceTiming Luciano and all of a sudden Tilly pops up behind them, and they are out having lunch.''