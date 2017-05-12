Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas are leaving 'Once Upon A Time'.

The couple- who play Snow White and Prince Charming on the fantasy TV series - are among the stars who will not return for the upcoming seventh season. Jared Gilmore, Emilie de Ravin and Rebecca Mader will also join Jennifer Morrison in departing the show at the end of the sixth season.

Series creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis said in a statement: ''Words can't do justice to what Ginny, Josh, Emilie, Rebecca and Jared brought to Once Upon a Time... but we'll try.

''Ginny reinvented Snow White for a modern audience - there was no way she would be stuck cleaning up after dwarfs. She created an iconic empowered heroine for the 21st century.

''Josh mined the depths of Prince Charming - a character who in myth was just a 'type' but in his superlative interpretation became a complex man fighting for love and family.

''Emilie took the character of Belle to a deep and soulful place, bringing great intelligence and warmth to the character, making her fiercely independent, strong-willed but also an eternal optimist who saw only the best in all those she encountered.

''Rebecca took us on a broomstick roller coaster ride as she re-invented the Wicked Witch of the West by finding the pain beneath the green. She made the character soar to incredible heights while always keeping her grounded and relatable.

''And Jared literally grew up before the eyes of millions, from a child actor with enormous innate talent to a young man whose abilities continue to astound as he created a character who truly, as we say on the show, has the heart of the truest believer.

''Never have we had the privilege of working with a more talented group of collaborators. Each brought unique talent, incredible intelligence, and their own individual bit of magic as they gave life to these iconic characters. We can't thank them enough for the hard work, dedication and passion they delivered day in and day out. Without them there would be no Once Upon a Time.

''As Once continues, this group will always be the beating heart of the show. And even though we won't be with them every week, in a show about magic and hope, we fervently believe it won't be the last we see of them.''

However, despite their kind words, Rebecca has revealed that the decision to leave the show was not her own.

She wrote on Instagram: ''To my Darling Pretties, A lot of you have been asking if I will be joining everyone in Season 7, so I wanted to let you know personally that unfortunately I am not. This wasn't my choice but a creative decision of the shows that I totally respect and understand. The most important thing is that you all know how much you mean to me. I am told frequently both online and in person that by being a part of such a special show I have in some way changed someone's life. This is hugely meaningful to me... Forever yours, Bex (sic).''

Their departures come just days after Morrison revealed she had quit her role as Emma Swan.