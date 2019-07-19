Gina Torres is glad she never had breast implants.

The 50-year-old actress has opened up about the worst career advice she ever received, which included being told to get the enhancement procedure in her early 20's, but she is thankful she was confident enough to not follow the guidance.

She said: ''I'm glad I never got my tits done! It was somebody stupid [who gave me the advice].

''I was in my early 20s. I think any small-breasted woman considers it at some point in her life, but I knew enough then that it wasn't going to help me. That's not what I was going for. It has to be driven from you, not someone else.''

The 'Pearson' star - who has 12-year-old daughter Delilah with ex-husband Laurence Fishburne - insisted that since turning aged 50 in April, she feels nothing but joy, although she did have a ''midlife crisis'' when she was 34.

She added: ''[I feel] joy. I had a midlife crisis early, around 34 or 35. It took me the whole year of being 34 to ease into turning 35. I was in love and good, but the career was just fine and I didn't have my daughter yet.

''It was one of those things that I think any actor goes through -particularly a woman, particularly a woman of colour - where you go, 'Did I miss it? Is that it?' Like, 'I'm not going to be a movie star, and my face isn't going to be on the side of a building to promote something? Also, I don't have kids....'

''It was all of these milestones you create for yourself when you're 25. You sort of reshuffle the deck every 10 years and go, ''What the hell? If not that, then what? If not this, then when and how?'' So that was 35.

And the 'Suits' star - who starred opposite Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in the series until leaving the show in 2016 to take care of her father - went on to reveal she is happier than ever and started to learn to accept herself when she reached 40 because she was ''healthy and happy''.

She told US Glamour magazine: ''By the time I got to 40, I had already gotten to the place of real acceptance and gratitude. I felt like, if this is what it is, this is f**king fantastic.

''I'm healthy, I'm happy, and I get to do something that I love doing. How many people get to say that? And I get to make a living at it. My focus was to achieve excellence in an arena that I had great respect and awe for and to find my place in it. That's what I wanted to do.''