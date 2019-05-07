Gina Rodriguez married her fiance Joe LiCicero over the weekend.
Gina Rodriguez has got married.
The 34-year-old actress tied the knot with fiance Joe LiCicero on Saturday (04.05.19) in a ceremony officiated by her 'Jane the Virgin' co-star Justin Baldoni.
Joe's brother Michael serenaded Gina as she walked down the aisle.
Gina - who wore a simple ivory gown - took to Instagram on Monday (06.05.19) to share the video of her nuptials with her fans.
She captioned the post: ''With that one kiss we got 100 new family members'' My 9 year old niece, Mia [heart emoji]
''Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her!
''Special thank you to our soul brother @justinbaldoni and to my new brother Michael @mikelosaurusrex for singing me down the aisle. Mike, you have the voice of an angel.(sic)...
''May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever.(sic)''
The 'Something Great' actress previously admitted she wanted a ''simple'' wedding.
Asked what she needs for her wedding, she said: ''Pizza, hopefully Joe and my family. That's about it. I'm a simple girl.''
In January, the actress - who got engaged to Joe last summer after two years of dating - admitted she and her partner had considered a secret wedding in their garden.
She confessed: ''To be honest, we were thinking about getting married a few weeks ago just like, in our backyard.''
And when the reporter told her they were ordained, she jokingly added: ''You're ordained? Be careful. In the rain could be amazing.''
And Gina was open to the idea of eloping to avoid the ''drama'' around weddings.
She said: ''I feel like we're gonna elope. It is so much drama! It's a lot of work. There was a point where I was like, 'Everybody arrange everything, I just wanna show up, I just wanna do it, I just wanna say, 'I do', I'm happy. And then I started hearing what they wanted to do, and I was like, 'Hmm, I don't know about that...' and then I started hearing about how you like, offend people. Everything you do is offensive! You know, if people aren't bridesmaids, they're offended ... It's crazy!''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...