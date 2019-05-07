Gina Rodriguez has got married.

The 34-year-old actress tied the knot with fiance Joe LiCicero on Saturday (04.05.19) in a ceremony officiated by her 'Jane the Virgin' co-star Justin Baldoni.

Joe's brother Michael serenaded Gina as she walked down the aisle.

Gina - who wore a simple ivory gown - took to Instagram on Monday (06.05.19) to share the video of her nuptials with her fans.

She captioned the post: ''With that one kiss we got 100 new family members'' My 9 year old niece, Mia [heart emoji]

''Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her!

''Special thank you to our soul brother @justinbaldoni and to my new brother Michael @mikelosaurusrex for singing me down the aisle. Mike, you have the voice of an angel.(sic)...

''May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever.(sic)''

The 'Something Great' actress previously admitted she wanted a ''simple'' wedding.

Asked what she needs for her wedding, she said: ''Pizza, hopefully Joe and my family. That's about it. I'm a simple girl.''

In January, the actress - who got engaged to Joe last summer after two years of dating - admitted she and her partner had considered a secret wedding in their garden.

She confessed: ''To be honest, we were thinking about getting married a few weeks ago just like, in our backyard.''

And when the reporter told her they were ordained, she jokingly added: ''You're ordained? Be careful. In the rain could be amazing.''

And Gina was open to the idea of eloping to avoid the ''drama'' around weddings.

She said: ''I feel like we're gonna elope. It is so much drama! It's a lot of work. There was a point where I was like, 'Everybody arrange everything, I just wanna show up, I just wanna do it, I just wanna say, 'I do', I'm happy. And then I started hearing what they wanted to do, and I was like, 'Hmm, I don't know about that...' and then I started hearing about how you like, offend people. Everything you do is offensive! You know, if people aren't bridesmaids, they're offended ... It's crazy!''