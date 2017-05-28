Gina Rodriguez suffers from anxiety.

The 'Jane The Virgin' star made the admission as she shared a short ''ten second video portrait'' with her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

She wrote alongside it: ''My beautiful friend @antonsoggiu came to visit from Norway and he included me in his magical art. TEN SECOND PORTRAITS. It's always great to be in front of his lens but this time it was just me.

''Bare and exposed in the streets of la. No makeup. No styling. Just me. I suffer from anxiety. And watching this clip I could see how anxious I was but I empathize with myself.

''I wanted to protect her and tell her it's ok to be anxious, there is nothing different or strange about having anxiety and I will prevail. I like watching this video. It makes me uncomfortable but there is a freedom I feel maybe even an acceptance. This is me. Puro Gina. (sic)''

It comes after the 32-year-old actress admitted she hates being Photoshopped.

She explained: ''This day and age of Photoshopping and transforming oneself and filtering and filtering and filtering, it really feels good when a photo can capture my heart, my body, my spirit, without having to gloss over it. Let me keep my curves, my birthmark. I want to look like myself ...

''People will say you are not attractive. People will say you are not skinny enough, not tall enough, not thick enough, not curvy enough, not white enough, not brown enough, not this enough. Well, I really hope you don't feel that way about yourself, because then we're all screwed.''