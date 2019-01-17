Gina Rodriguez almost got married in her backyard, after she and her fiancé Joe LoCicero were tempted by the idea ''a few weeks ago''.
The 'Jane The Virgin' star got engaged to her boyfriend of two years Joe LoCicero in the summer last year, and after admitting in September that she's yet to start planning their wedding, she has now claimed they very nearly decided to tie the knot in their garden with no planning whatsoever.
Speaking to USA Today, she said: ''To be honest, we were thinking about getting married a few weeks ago just like, in our backyard.''
And when the reporter told her they were ordained, she jokingly added: ''You're ordained? Be careful. In the rain could be amazing.''
The 34-year-old actress previously revealed that whilst she hasn't done any planning for her nuptials yet, her fiancé does have some ideas up his sleeve.
She said: ''Joe has an opinion, so that's good. He's not just like a do-whatever. He has an opinion. And I have a great mother-in-law that I'm hoping will do the whole thing for me!''
Gina isn't too bothered about having a fancy wedding either, as she said she'd be happy if the couple eloped to tie the knot because she is worried about offending people when it comes to picking her bridesmaids.
She said: ''I feel like we're gonna elope. It is so much drama! It's a lot of work. There was a point where I was like, 'Everybody arrange everything, I just wanna show up, I just wanna do it, I just wanna say, 'I do', I'm happy. And then I started hearing what they wanted to do, and I was like, 'Hmm, I don't know about that...' and then I started hearing about how you like, offend people. Everything you do is offensive! You know, if people aren't bridesmaids, they're offended ... It's crazy!''
