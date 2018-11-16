Gina Rodriguez thinks fairer representation on television would create a ''much more tolerant'' society.

The 34-year-old actress has insisted that if minority groups were represented in a more positive light on popular television programmes, it would eliminate the negative stereotypes attached to them, and create a society where people are more accepting of different groups.

Speaking with Ellen Pompeo, Emma Roberts, and Gabrielle Union as part of PorterEdit's Women in TV issue, the 'Jane the Virgin' star said: ''Growing up as a Latina in the United States, I didn't see us portrayed positively on TV. When you see certain images repeated so often, the reflection of representation on screen makes you feel a certain way about yourself. [...] I just wonder how much more tolerant our society would be if there weren't such stereotypical roles portrayed for so long. If Latinos weren't always portrayed as the villain, would we really feel a particular way about that community? If Muslims weren't portrayed as the terrorists, would we feel a certain way about that community? I don't think so.''

And 'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen agrees, as she stated that as a caucasian actress, she feels a ''responsibility'' to make sure that more is done to promote diversity and inclusivity in media.

She said: ''As Caucasian people, it's our job, it's our task, it's our responsibility to make sure that we speak up in every single room we walk into, [to say] that this is not okay and that we can all do better. It's our job, because we've created the problem.

''When I show up on set, I would like to see the crew look like the world that I walk around in every day, and I think it's up to all productions to make sure that your crew looks like the world we see. It's the first thing I notice when I walk in a room.''

Whilst Gabrielle noted that the cast and crew of the television show need to ''match'' the audience the show is marketed toward.

The 'Being Mary Jane' star said: ''The people in front of and behind the cameras need to match the target audience.''