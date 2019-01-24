Gina Rodriguez has landed the lead role in 'Bobbie Sue'.

The 'Jane the Virgin' star's next big screen gig sees her take on the titular role in the legal drama, which sees 'Uncle Drew' director Charles Stone III at the helm.

Variety provided the following plot description: ''The story follows Sue, who after being raised among five rowdy brothers in blue-collar South Boston, is a scrappy, headstrong young lawyer who lands a career-making case with an upper crust law firm, only to realise she's been hired for optics and not her expertise. But after discovering her powerful client, a lifelong idol and fellow Southie native, is trying to cover up exploiting workers within her company, Bobbie decides to take both her and the law firm on, caution and etiquette be damned.''

Warner Bros. acquired the rights to the script in 2008, and Cameron Diaz was previously in line for the role of Sue.

The movie is set to start filming later this year, with auditions for the rest of the cast already said to be underway.

As well as starring in the lead role, Rodriguez will also executive produce along with Emily Gipson and Donald De Line - whose most recent job was 2018's 'Ready Player One' - has been named as producer.

Rodriguez has a busy year ahead in cinema, as her next big screen role sees her play make-up artist Gloria Meyer in the thriller 'Miss Bala' and she is also set to play a part in Miranda July's currently untitled crime drama film.

She also has a leading part in the Netflix romantic comedy 'Someone Great' alongside Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise.

Rodriguez shot to fame as Jane Villanueva in The CW satirical romantic drama series 'Jane the Virgin' in 2014, which saw her win a Golden Globe Award in 2015.