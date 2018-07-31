Gina Rodriguez has sparked speculation she's engaged.

The 'Jane the Virgin' star sent rumours into overdrive on Monday (30.07.18) night when she uploaded a photograph of her wearing a giant diamond rock on her ring finger - subtly implying that her boyfriend Joe LoCicero had popped the question.

The brunette beauty accompanied the picture with a sweet quote but fans couldn't help but notice the dazzling jewel as it was taking up the majority of the shot.

She wrote as she marked her 34th birthday: ''They thought I was a Surrealist, but I wasn't. I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality. (sic)''

Gina has been dating actor Joe, 31, for the past two years after they initially met on the set of 'Jane the Virgin' before bumping into one another in the gym.

She said previously: ''We met on 'Jane' and six months later, we saw each other in the gym. It was serendipitous! 'Cause on set it was like, 'Hey, lovely to meet you.' ''

The pair have been inseparable ever since and regularly share little snippets of their relationship with their fans on social media as well as attend events together.

Gina even praised Joe for helping her deal with her battle with Hashimoto's Disease - an autoimmune disorder which can lead to an under active thyroid that cannot produce enough hormones - as he's changed her perspective on weight.

She explained: ''He has really helped me have a healthier perspective on weight, that stupid number that can destroy us and feel like it's equivalent to our self-worth.''

Meanwhile, Gina recently said that she used to feel guilty about masturbating ''too much'' when she was younger.

She said: ''In all honesty, I used to feel guilty for masturbating.

''Oh my god, this extreme guilt!

''And that lasted way too long. Or maybe I masturbated too much. It's ok to look back in retrospect and be like, it wasn't good that I felt bad about touching myself.''