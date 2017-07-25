Gina Rodriguez felt ''guilty for masturbating'' when she was younger.

The 32-year-old actress was raised in a purity culture, and has admitted she would often feel bad for indulging in self-pleasure, and would worry that she masturbated ''too much'' and lasted ''too long''.

She told the latest issue of Bust magazine: ''In all honesty, I used to feel guilty for masturbating. Oh my god, this extreme guilt! And that lasted way too long. Or maybe I masturbated too much. It's ok to look back in retrospect and be like, it wasn't good that I felt bad about touching myself.''

The 'Jane The Virgin' star also told the publication she follows the feminist movement, and believes that ''everyone should be a feminist.''

Meanwhile, Gina admitted earlier this year that she suffers from anxiety, as she posted a short ''ten second video portrait'' with her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

She wrote alongside the video: My beautiful friend @antonsoggiu came to visit from Norway and he included me in his magical art. TEN SECOND PORTRAITS. It's always great to be in front of his lens but this time it was just me.

''Bare and exposed in the streets of la. No makeup. No styling. Just me. I suffer from anxiety. And watching this clip I could see how anxious I was but I empathize with myself.

''I wanted to protect her and tell her it's ok to be anxious, there is nothing different or strange about having anxiety and I will prevail. I like watching this video. It makes me uncomfortable but there is a freedom I feel maybe even an acceptance. This is me. Puro Gina. (sic)''

And Gina hates being photoshopped.

She said previously: ''This day and age of Photoshopping and transforming oneself and filtering and filtering and filtering, it really feels good when a photo can capture my heart, my body, my spirit, without having to gloss over it. Let me keep my curves, my birthmark. I want to look like myself ...

''People will say you are not attractive. People will say you are not skinny enough, not tall enough, not thick enough, not curvy enough, not white enough, not brown enough, not this enough. Well, I really hope you don't feel that way about yourself, because then we're all screwed.''