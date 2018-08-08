Gina Rodriguez has confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend Joe LoCicero, after she hinted at the news on Instagram last week.
The 34-year-old star was believed to have gotten engaged to her boyfriend Joe LoCicero whilst celebrating her birthday in Mexico last week, and has now confirmed the news, saying she's now ''stuck'' with him for the rest of her life.
She said: ''Oh, I'm stuck with that man for life, he made that so.''
The 'Jane the Virgin' star - who has been dating Joe for around two years - doesn't want to give away too many details about the romantic event though, as she wants to be able to keep details of her personal life as private as she can.
When asked how Joe popped the question, Gina said: ''That I'm gonna keep to myself, that I don't think I'm gonna ever share that. Because there's only so many things that you get to own when you become a public figure, because it's the blessing and the curse of it, you know?
''The blessing is that you get to do what you love every day and you have so many incredible people supporting you. But then the little curse is that nothing's a secret anymore, you don't get to hold anything to yourself. So I'm gonna hold that one for as long as I can.''
And despite now being engaged, the actress is still ''so far away'' from having planned anything, as she's too busy with work.
Speaking to E! News, she said: ''I'm like, maybe in between this movie and that movie, maybe we can get married then?''
Gina stirred rumours of an engagement last week when she took to Instagram to share a picture of her wearing a giant diamond rock on her ring finger.
She captioned the post: ''They thought I was a Surrealist, but I wasn't. I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality. (sic)''
