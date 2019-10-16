Gina Rodriguez has apologised for saying the n-word on her Instagram Story.

The 'Jane the Virgin' actress faced fierce backlash over a recent video posted to her social media account in which she was getting her makeup done as she sang along to the Fugee's 'Ready or Not'.

Responding to the criticism in later clip, she said: ''Hey, what's up everybody - I just wanted to reach out and apologise. I am sorry.

''I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to The Fugees, to a song I love, that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill and I really am sorry if I offended you.''

After addressing the Fugees singer in her apology, the 35-year-old 'Big Mouth' star also issued a longer statement as she acknowledged the words she said ''should not have been spoken''.

In a lengthy post, Gina said: ''In song or in real life, the words that I spoke, should not have been spoken. I grew up loving the Fugees and Lauryn Hill. I thoughtlessly sang along to the lyrics of a favourite song, and even worse, I posted it.

''The word I sang, carried with it a legacy of hurt and pain that I cannot even imagine. Whatever consequences I face for my actions today, none will be more hurtful than the personal remorse I feel.''

She added that watching the video back shook her ''to [her] core'' and described the situation as ''humiliating''.

She continued: ''I feel so deeply protective and responsible to the community of colour but I have let this community down.

''I have some serious learning and growing to do and I am deeply sorry for the pain I have caused.''

In the original clip, fans had pointed out how Gina skipped the word ''fronting'' before continuing with the n-word.

She sang: ''Voodoo, I can do what you do, easy, believe me - n***** give me heebie-jeebies.''