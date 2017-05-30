Gina Philips has hinted there will be a 'Jeepers Creepers 4'.

The 47-year-old first played Trish Jenner in the first movie of the franchise - which is written and directed by Victor Salva - back in 2001 and will reprise the role in the upcoming third installment of the saga, which she revealed is intended to set the scene for yet another film in the future.

Speaking to Diabolique magazine, she said: ''I'm in 'Jeepers Creepers 3' in order to launch what happens next.

''Victor has written what happens from the second after the conclusion of 'Jeepers Creepers 3'.

''I think that's all I'm allowed to say about it but he wrote in such detail and he had a lot of flashbacks to what happened over the years that made it very easy for me.

''I got to see what will eventually happen to the character and he put enough flashbacks in there that I got to see what happened to her over the last 15 years. Let's just say, there's more to come.''

The franchise follows a demon who terrorises a remote village in America for 23 day feeding frenzy and the third film, 'Jeepers Creepers: Cathedral', is reportedly planned to show events on the last day's feed with a task force aimed to destroy The Creeper for good.

The third film follows Trish, who now has a teenage son named after her brother, who was killed by The Creeper in the original movie.

Trish is having a recurring nightmare where her son is also killed by The Creeper and to prevent this from happening she sets out to stop it once and for all.

Jonathan Breck will be reprising his role as The Creeper and Ray Wise and Jon Powell have joined the cast as well.

'Jeepers Creepers: Cathedral' is set for a September 2017 release.