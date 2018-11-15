Gina Carano has joined the new 'Star Wars' spin-off series 'The Mandalorian'.

Variety has reported that the 36-year-old actress has been added to the line-up of the upcoming show which is scheduled to launch on new streaming service Disney+ in 2019.

The project - which will be led by Pedro Pascal - is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series follows the story of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, recognisable by his Mandalorian armour made infamous by Jango Fett and his son Bob Fett.

Carano has starred in Steven Soderbergh's 'Haywire' and also 'Deadpool,' 'Fast & Furious 6' and 'Kickbocker: Vengeance'.

She is a former mixed martial artist who compiled a professional record of 7-1 while competing in organizations like Strikeforce and EliteXC.

The anticipated series is being written and executive-produced by 'Iron Man' director Jon Favreau.

It will be directed by Dave Filoni - who has previously worked on 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' and 'Star Wars Rebels'.

Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa and Deborah Chow will direct additional episodes.

Favreau is also executive producing the show, along with Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist will serve as co-executive producer.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy is delighted that Favreau - who she believes to be a very talented writer - will be helming the production and building a ''robust talent base''.

She said: ''Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucas film the opportunity to build a robust talent base.''