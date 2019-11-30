According to Gina Carano, she feared she'd look like a ''big buff refrigerator'' in 'The Mandalorian'.
Gina Carano feared she'd look like a ''big buff refrigerator'' in 'The Mandalorian'.
The 37-year-old actress - who plays Cara Dune in the new space Western TV series - has revealed she initially worried she'd have to compromise her femininity in order to convey the toughness of the character.
Reflecting on the physical transformation she went through, Gina shared: ''How do you put basically football padding on a busty curvy female?
''I didn't want to be a block. I didn't want to just be this like big buff refrigerator.''
Gina also feels as though she can relate to her on-screen character.
She told Vanity Fair magazine: ''This diamond, this cool character ... I have so much in common with her.''
What's more, the actress revealed she didn't initially appreciate the size and importance of her role in the series.
She said: ''I thought I was going to be like the female Chewbacca.
''I was ready to put on the fur outfit and be the female version of that. That's what I thought.
''I was surprised to find that I was one of the few people that you were actually going to see her face - and in a lot of scenes, sometimes the only face, which is pretty incredible.''
Meanwhile, Gina recently revealed that she has been told off for talking too much about 'The Mandalorian'.
The actress - who previously starred in 'Deadpool' - admitted she got ''the whip'' for discussing the 'Star Wars' spin-off series.
When asked about keeping the plot under wraps, Gina explained: ''It's been so mysterious. We really can't even say that much. I think I've gotten the whip twice for talking about the show.''
