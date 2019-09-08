Gillian Anderson is a ''woman's woman''.

The 51-year-old actress - who will play Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' - has admitted she can be awkward company at times, but she's always been popular among other women.

She said: ''I do feel like a woman's woman, and I go out of my way to be one. And actually I get so shocked and shaken when I come across women who aren't. It really unsettles me.''

Despite this, Gillian confessed her behaviour can erratic from time to time - especially when she's working.

Speaking to the Observer newspaper, the actress explained: ''Depending on the day and what I'm working on, and my need to focus or whatever, I can be very relaxed and jovial, and then sometimes I can be serious and slightly shut down. I'm sure that must be confusing for people.''

Meanwhile, Gillian has also confessed to falling in love with Margaret Thatcher as she prepares for her new on-screen role as the former UK Prime Minister.

She shared: ''To a certain degree, it's very helpful for an actor, at least in my experience, to slightly fall in love with the character you're playing, regardless of what your opinion might be of them, if it's a historical character, particularly. So I have.''

Gillian - who is, perhaps, best known for her starring role on 'The X Files' - considers the divisive politician to be a ''fascinating'' character.

Reflecting on the challenge of portraying the iconic Prime Minister, Gillian explained: ''Everything that came later stems so entirely from her childhood.

''But that in and of itself is fascinating, and - I'm not going to use the word forgivable, but one can find compassion.''