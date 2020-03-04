'Sex Education' star Gillian Anderson is fronting Dune London's new Spring/Summer campaign.
The 51-year-old actress has been unveiled as the star of the brand's latest seasonal collection in a bid to celebrate their London roots.
For the project, she was photographed by renowned fashion photographer Rankin in a variety of quintessential London locations including the Columbia Road Flower Market and an elegant park pergola on a summer's day.
Gillian revealed the collaboration in a post on Instagram, writing: ''Because all day breakfast is always a good idea. Thrilled to be working with the fabulous @dune_london as their ambassador for 2020! More coming soon... #sponsored (sic)''
She also said in a statement: ''Working on the My London campaign with Dune London and Rankin has been a fun and rewarding process.
''London is one of the most diverse cities in the world, and this really translates in the style you see at every corner. It's a place where you can embrace your personality through what you wear and how you wear it.''
In one shot, the 'Sex Education' star is seen posing in a cafe and showcasing a pair of pink Casis slingback heels with a crystal brooch attached to the front, while in another snap, she models a light blue suit and metallic gold stilettos.
Dune London chairman Daniel Rubin described the star as the perfect fit for the campaign.
He added: ''We are very excited to have Gillian Anderson front our 2020 campaign. She is a truly talented actress and we very much align to her charitable activities and values.
''We are also both based in London, the inspiration for the campaign. Apart from being a major fashion capital, its diversity and energy epitomises our approach. I am thrilled with the result, both Gillian and the shoes look amazing.''
