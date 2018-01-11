Gillian Anderson has confirmed she is quitting 'The X-Files' after season 11 finishes airing later this year.
The 49-year-old actress had previously hinted that the current 11th season of the sci-fi drama - in which she has starred as FBI agent Dana Scully since 1993 - would be her last in the role, and during a a panel at the 2018 Winter TCA Tour on Wednesday (10.01.18), she confirmed her decision.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gillian said: ''It's time for me to hang up Scully's hat. It just is. I'm finished and that's the end of that.''
Gillian also admitted she had originally only agreed to return for the six-episode revival of the show in 2017, but said she is ''hugely grateful'' for the opportunity to have played the iconic character for over two decades.
She added: ''I arrived at the decision before we did the previous six, but I was really curious. I felt that the previous six was going to be it. It was dipping our toe back in again ... and getting to play these wonderful characters again.
''I think as [series creator] Chris [Carter] has said himself that short stack of episodes felt like we were leaning how to walk again and that this season of 10 feels like the pace is up and we're running.
''I wouldn't necessarily have been happy if those six were how we said goodbye.
''There's lots of things that I want to do in my life and in my career and it's been an extraordinary opportunity and extraordinary character and I am hugely grateful.''
The programme's 11th season began airing on January 3, and also stars David Duchovny as FBI agent Fox Mulder.
Meanwhile, Gillian previously took to social media in June last year to slam the show for its lack of female directors.
In response to a story written by the Washington Post newspaper about an all-male writing team, Gillian wrote on Twitter: ''And 2 out of 207 eps directed by women. I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different. #TheFutureIsFemale. (sic)''
