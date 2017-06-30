Gillian Anderson has slammed the decision to hire an all-male writing team for 'The X-Files'.

The 48-year-old actress stars as FBI agent Dana Scully alongside agent Fox Mulder, played by David Duchovny, in the iconic TV series - but she's blasted the lack of female representation among the show's creative team.

In response to a story written by the Washington Post newspaper, Gillian wrote on Twitter: ''And 2 out of 207 eps directed by women. I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different. #TheFutureIsFemale. (sic)''

US broadcasting network Fox confirmed 'The X-Files' would be returning for an all-new season in April, with Gillian reprising her role as Dana.

The 10-episode series is poised to air sometime during the 2017/18 season, and David previously admitted he has relished working with Gillian over the years.

The 56-year-old actor said it's easy appearing alongside Gillian because they have developed such a good understanding over time.

He said: ''We figured out a way to work with one another years and years ago, and even as we've changed as people and actors, we've maintained an ability to figure out how to work with one another.''

The sci-fi drama was revived for a tenth season in 2016 and David confessed there was a certain degree of pressure and expectation that followed its return to TV screens after a lengthy absence.

Explaining the circumstances surrounding the much-discussed revival, the actor said: '''The X-Files' is a show that has a high bar set, so we go into it really feeling like we can do something significant.''

'The X-Files' was among the most popular shows of the 1990s and it even influenced a number subsequent series, including 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'.