Giles Deacon was ''instantly smitten'' when he met Gwendoline Christie.

The 49-year-old designer has been in a relationship with the 'Game of Thrones' actress for six years and thought she was ''extraordinary'' and unlike anyone she had ever met before.

She said: ''I met Gwendoline six years ago through a mutual friend and was instantly smitten.

''For a million different reasons, I thought she was extraordinary.

''The way she carries herself, it was not like anything I'd seen before.''

And Giles loves dressing his 39-year-old partner for red carpet events because she's so confident and knowledgeable.

He added to Britain's Grazia magazine: ''She's been an absolute joy to work with professionally, and we've dressed her for many occasions, most recently the Emmys.

''She has her very own innate sense of self and her knowledge of film and fashion in film wipes the floor with mine.

''It's great to have that to play with.''

Giles also praised his muse, artist Rachel Feinstein, and admitted he always has her ''womanly'' look in mind when working.

He said: ''My friend Rachel is a fantastically brilliant artist. From a style perspective, she has the most extraordinary look and spontaneity to her.

''I'm lucky enough to own a drawing of her by John [Currin, her husband] which I treasure, in which she looks like some Rubens [muse].

''When I'm designing, I often think, 'What would Rachel look like in this? Would she want something grander? More abstract?

''Everything she makes is incredibly beautiful and womanly, which is what I like about her and her work. She's such a woman, in every sense.''