Zayn Malik was the inspiration for his own capsule collection with Versus Versace.

The 24-year-old singer joined forces with the Italian fashion house to launch his first range in October 2016, and has unveiled his second line for the luxury label on Monday (19.06.17), which he has revealed was inspired by his personal style and what he wears ''every day''.

Speaking to Evening Standard Online, the dark-haired hunk - who is the creative director of the collection - said: ''I did sketches and drawings but a lot of the looks came from what I wear every day. It's my brand and their brand coming together.''

And the former One Direction band member, who is currently dating 22-year-old model Gigi Hadid, has admitted his lover also has a part to play in the creative process.

He said: ''I didn't want to say but yeah. She's very good, and she definitely assisted me.''

The 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker has revealed he has been desperate to emerge himself in the fashion industry for a long ''while'', and would have been happy to release a ''coupe of T-shirts'', although he has hinted he is honoured to partner with the fashion house, founded by 62-year-old fashion designer Donatella Versace.

Speaking about his aspirations, he said: ''I'd wanted to do something in fashion for a while, even if it was just to bring out a couple of T-shirts so we just thought, 'why not do it with somebody that's got experience and knows what they're doing?' You can't f*** with Versace.

Although Zayn has previously had to cancel gigs because he was overwhelmed with anxiety, he has admitted he has become ''more confident'' in himself and knowing what his fans want.

He said: ''I'm more confident in my ability and what I want to give to my fans.''