Gigi Hadid has been ''groomed'' to become a successful model since she was a child.

The 22-year-old beauty has become one of the world's most recognisable women over recent years, and her mother Yolanda - who is also a former model - says Gigi's success hasn't come about by accident.

Yolanda shared: ''Gigi always wanted to be a model so I groomed her in a playful way, dressed them up and did little campaigns with them. But I always said, that you can't model until you're 18.

''Gigi would fight with me over it and tell me that there were loads of 16-year-olds modelling and I would tell her, 'well that's too bad.' I've been there and I know what goes on. Now she's older, she thanks me for giving her the opportunity to be a kid - to run around the farm make-up-free for longer.''

By contrast, Gigi's younger sister Bella initially had ambitions to be an equestrian.

But the 21-year-old beauty gave up horse rising in 2013 after she was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease.

Yolanda - who also has an 18-year-old son called Anwar - told Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''Bella always wanted to be an equestrian, but she got Lyme disease and had to quit riding.

''Instead, she went to study photography in New York and that's how she got into it. Now she loves what she does.''

Yolanda also revealed she feels that her daughters benefit from having distinctly different looks.

She explained: ''They are two completely different people. I have three kids who are opposite human-beings. Sometimes, it makes me go 'wow.'

''They're unique and I want them to be the best that they can be. If someone wants an exotic look like Bella, then they won't want Gigi. It works.''