This year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show models will have ''natural and very real'' hair for the catwalk.

The highly anticipated lingerie extravaganza is being filmed in New York City on Thursday (08.11.18) for a December airing and lead hairstylist Anthony Turner has revealed that the girls involved will each be sporting styles which complement their own unique faces.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Turner said: ''I think this is the most undone the hair has ever been and the most we've ever taken it. We wanted it to feel very natural and very real. We're not trying to make them so uniform. Instead we're playing with each girl's own hair texture and making them better versions of themselves.''

Turner wanted to switch up the styling to ''celebrate'' the models' ''individuality'' in the way they wear their hair on the catwalk.

He added: ''When I saw the casting, I said, 'Listen. You have the most amazing lineup of models I think you've ever had - let's embrace that with the hair as well.' So we're keeping the girls as they are and celebrating them as individuals.''

This year's line-up of Angels and models include Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Shanina Shaik, Elsa Hosk - who has been selected to model the Dream Angels Fantasy Bra - the returning Behati Prinsloo and Winnie Harlow and Duckie Thot who are making their debuts in the VS Show.

Tuner revealed that 22-year-old model Cheyenne Carty - who will be walking the runway - was his inspiration for keeping their looks natural rather than the ''bombshell umbrella'' perfect hairstyles fans are used to seeing.

He said: ''Chey Carty has a beautiful halo of curls and instead of blowing it out and putting extensions in and making it va-va voom, we're keeping it exactly as she is because she looks beautiful. We've often seen everybody under this bombshell umbrella, but we're not doing that this time.''