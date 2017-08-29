Gigi Hadid is set to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year.

The 22-year-old supermodel has confirmed she has been hand-picked to star in the lingerie giant's upcoming catwalk showcase, which is believed to take place in Shanghai later this year.

And the blonde-haired beauty has admitted it is ''forever and ever and ever a dream come true'' to be asked to return to represent the brand in their annual fashion extravaganza.

Alongside a video of the fashion muse - who is dating Zayn Malik - sporting a pair of black angel wings, over the knee lace boots, and a skimpy underwear set, which she adorned for last year's fashion show and was shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show !!! (sic).''

And the star has thanked the senior creative at Victoria's Secret, Edward Razek, casting director John Pfeiffer and executive producer Monica Mitro for giving her ''another unforgettable opportunity'' to strut down the runway in the highly coveted garments for the label because it makes her feel like a ''dreaming kid again''.

She added: ''Thank you my friends @ed_razek@10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer@monica.mitro for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again (as shown here at last year's fitting, by @jeromeduran)! @victoriassecret#VSFS2017 (sic).''

And Gigi will be accompanied by her younger sibling Bella on the catwalk, as well as Victoria's Secret Angels Alessandra Ambrosio, Candica Swanepoel and Adriana Lima.

Gigi's 20-year-old sister shared the exciting news of her upcoming venture on her photo-sharing site over the weekend.

Bella captioned the post: ''@victoriassecret I am so excited!..!!!!Thank you @monica.mitro@10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer and of course the wonderful, incredible @ed_razek + everyone on the team for making this dream come true again.. I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again...Walking into the offices this year i felt so happy, healthy, and honored.. I can't wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can't wait! Xx (sic).''