Gigi Hadid wants to buy a ''family compound'' with her sisters.

The 23-year-old star - who has sister Bella, and half-sisters Alana and Marielle, as well as brother Anwar - doesn't have children of her own yet but she likes the idea of the four of them getting their future broods ''together in one place''.

She told 'Extra': ''We have a, like, family farm that we go to a lot... yeah, all four of us might, like, maybe one day buy something together somewhere just so we can have all our kids together in one place.

''Not that I have kids yet, but one of my sisters has kids.''

The supermodel - whose sister Marielle has son Colton Aflalo - also opened up about how she manages to find balance in her own life.

She explained: ''I just try to learn every day about myself and find women who inspire me and tell them they inspire me and I think once that conversation is started and that energy starts to run through a friendship or a community, it's really helpful.

''I always get so much courage from seeing other women share their light.''

Meanwhile, Zayn Malik has recently hailed Gigi as ''the most amazing woman I've ever known'' whilst fending off her haters.

The former One Direction star took to Twitter to shut down rumours that his recent expletive-laden cryptic tweet was aimed at the model - who he has dated on/off since November 2015 - after it was suggested they had cooled off their relationship.

On April 3, the 26-year-old pop star fumed: ''How about you all go f**k yourselves with your irrelevant bulls**t ... This ain't a place for feelings ... And you aren't the person you said you were.''

And on Thursday night (05.04.19), he hit back at those who suggested his tweets were anything to do with Gigi, 23, whilst he admitted he ''doesn't deserve'' the ''love and support '' he receives from the blonde beauty.

He ranted: ''To any dumb f**k out there that wants to make they're own stories up ... My tweet was not about @GiGiHadid so leave her the f**k alone she is the most amazing woman I've ever known ... And does nothing but love and support me when lord knows I don't deserve it ... So if you have anything to say @ me and I'll put you the f**k straight ... If you know nothing shut your f***ing mouth (sic)''