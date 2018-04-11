Gigi Hadid wants her ''ass'' and ''t*ts'' back.

The 22-year-old model has seen her weight fluctuate thanks to her battle with Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune condition, and though she wishes she was as curvy now as she used to be, she still loves her body.

She said: ''If I could choose, I would have my ass back and I would have the tits I had a few years ago. But, honestly, we can't look back with regret. I loved my body then, and I love my body now.

''Whoever is reading this, I want you to realise that three years from now you will look back at a picture from this time period and be like, 'Wow, I was so hot. Why did I feel so bad about myself because of some stupid thing someone said?' ''

The blonde beauty - who recently split from boyfriend Zayn Malik - has been subjected to cruel comments online because of her weight and even though she knows the remarks are ''nonsense'', they are still hurtful.

She said: ''Most of it is just nonsense. But it can still hurt.

''Nowadays, people are quick to say, 'I used to love Gigi's body, and now she just gave in.'

''But I'm not skinny because I gave in to the industry. When I had a more athletic figure, I was proud of my body because I was an amazing volleyball player and horseback rider.

''But after discovering that I have Hashimoto's, I needed to eat healthy and work out. It was weird as a teenager, dealing with this when all of my friends could eat McDonald's and it wouldn't affect them.''

Gigi thinks it is important for people to find their body confidence, regardless of their shape.

Speaking to her friend Blake Lively for the new issue of America's Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: ''It's my experience that your body will grow and change, and there's always beauty in it, no matter what.''